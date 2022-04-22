Soda City Live: Midlands Gives Annual Online Giving Event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Midlands Gives is an annual online giving event, that allows donors to give to the local nonprofit of their choice.

The beauty of this event is that there is no BIG goal, so there is no pressure to raise a certain amount.

People are simply able to give what they can, to the organizations that help the community.

Early giving is now available, but the big show is Tuesday, May 3rd.

For more information, visit https://www.midlandsgives.org/

