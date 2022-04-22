Soda City Live: Main Course presents ‘Throwback Thursdays’ a jam session for old school R&B

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Main Course in downtown Columbia hosts many different events weekly, their most popular events are organized by Musician and Entertainment Director, Mike Stone.

Stone puts on the “Throwback Thursdays” shows and people from all over the Midlands show up for the buffet but most importantly for the music.

Main Course’s “Throwback Thursdays” starts at 8 p.m. but Mike Stone suggests coming a little earlier to snag a seat.

The cost is $20 for entry which includes the buffet bar.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.