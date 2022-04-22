SkyView
Soda City Live: Main Course presents ‘Throwback Thursdays’ a jam session for old school R&B

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Main Course in downtown Columbia hosts many different events weekly, their most popular events are organized by Musician and Entertainment Director, Mike Stone.

Stone puts on the “Throwback Thursdays” shows and people from all over the Midlands show up for the buffet but most importantly for the music.

Main Course’s “Throwback Thursdays” starts at 8 p.m. but Mike Stone suggests coming a little earlier to snag a seat.

The cost is $20 for entry which includes the buffet bar.

For more information, click here.

