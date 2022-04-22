Soda City Live: Grab your cowboy hat for the 12th annual Blythewood Doko Rodeo

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready to rodeo at the 12th annual Blythewood Doko Rodeo. Get there early for the best seats, food, and fun. There are eight pro events at this year’s rodeo. They are bull riding, bareback broncs, barrel racing, saddle broncs, steer wrestling, cowgirl breakaway, tie-down roping, team heading and healing.

Enjoy the patriotic grand entry and the boot race. In addition, there’s mechanical bull riding, western shopping, a bounce house and slide for the kids, and pony rides.

Buck and Kristi Coggins are the organizers of the rodeo event. They’ve been in charge since it started twelve years ago. They joined Dawndy Mercer Plank on Soda City Live to preview this year’s rodeo which expects to draw 5300 people. Gary Trammell, the rodeo announcer, also appeared on the show to share his vantage point and voice with viewers.

The 12th annual Blythewood Doko Rodeo is tonight and tomorrow. The location is at the Community Park Arena with is at 311 Blythewood Road at I-77. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. The rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket prices are $15 for adults, those ages six to 12 are $10, and those five and under get in for free. Parking is free.

Learn more at https://blythewoodrodeo.com/home.

