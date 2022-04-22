SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Property search leads to police finding 5 bodies inside a home, authorities say

Police in Minnesota are investigating a deadly incident where five bodies were discovered inside a home. (Source: KBJR)
By Briggs LeSavage and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, Minn. (KBJR/Gray News) - Police in Minnesota are continuing their investigation after officers found several people killed inside a home on Wednesday.

KBJR reports the Duluth Police Department said a welfare call involving a person a nearby agency was searching for led them to a residence near Lake Superior.

Officers arrived at the home in the afternoon and said they were informed that the person of interest was inside the house with access to weapons.

Due to the possibility of the person being armed, police said they performed a methodical search before they entered the home.

Officers then found five bodies once inside the house, including the person they were first alerted about.

Duluth police said everyone in the home was related but they did not immediately release how they all died with their investigation ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KBJR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting in the Riverside Apartments left one person dead and two injured Wednesday.
Riverside Apartment shooting teen victim identified
In arrest order, Jewayne Price, 22, Marquise Robinson, 20, and Amari Smith, 21.
Third Columbiana Centre shooting suspect arrested
West Columbia Fire
Victim in deadly fire identified by coroner, SLED & West Columbia PD investigating
Police responded to reports of a bank robbery at Bush River Rd. Thursday morning.
Columbia police respond to attempted robbery at bank
Jeremy Gerome Junious
Gunfire in West Columbia injures child

Latest News

SC State's board appointed Retired U.S. Army Col. Alexander Conyers as the university’s acting...
Trustees committee recommends Conyers as SC State University’s next president
Active arrest warrants are for 9 counts of assault & battery of a high & aggravated nature,...
Bond denied for third Columbiana Centre shooting suspect
Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, left, Speaker of the House Jay Lucas, middle, and Gov....
Future of SC election reform bill in jeopardy, despite unanimous support in House and Senate
Witnesses to the Columbiana Centre mall shooting are giving back to mall employees whom they...
‘They are just heroes:’ Witnesses to Columbiana Centre shooting give back to mall employees
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2019 photo, Mike Tyson attends a celebrity golf tournament in Dana...
Mike Tyson involved in altercation with airline passenger