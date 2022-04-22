SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Masked suspects get away with $413K in merchandise from Louis Vuitton in Cincinnati

The masked individuals pushed passed store employees to get into the store.
The masked individuals pushed passed store employees to get into the store.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - An estimated $413,000 in merchandise was stolen Wednesday from the Louis Vuitton store at Kenwood Towne Centre in Kenwood, Ohio, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after 3 p.m., around eight to 10 people wearing ski masks were dropped off at the entrance of the shopping center.

The individuals proceeded to the Louis Vuitton store as they pushed passed store employees to get into the store, the sheriff’s office explained.

The group managed to steal “every item on the showroom floor,” the sheriff’s office said.

Photos released Thursday show the suspects running out of the store, merchandise in hand, on their way to a dark gray SUV and a black sedan. The vehicles were last seen northbound on I-71, according to the sheriff’s office.

Call 513-851-6000 if you have information regarding this investigation.

Caption

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In arrest order, Jewayne Price, 22, Marquise Robinson, 20, and Amari Smith, 21.
Third Columbiana Centre shooting suspect arrested
Police responded to reports of a bank robbery at Bush River Rd. Thursday morning.
Columbia police respond to attempted robbery at bank
A shooting in the Riverside Apartments left one person dead and two injured Wednesday.
Riverside Apartment shooting teen victim identified
Ciaya Jordan Whetstone
UNO student died of fentanyl overdose before Uber driver dropped her body at hospital, coroner finds
Nathaniel Meade
Aiken County hostage situation, shoot-out: What we know

Latest News

With the war in Ukraine approaching eight weeks, more than 5 million people have fled the...
Possible mass graves near Mariupol shown in satellite images
Civilians in the Ukrainian town of Rubizhne were caught in the middle of a battle with Russian...
Civilians caught in between battle in eastern Ukraine
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference...
Audio: McCarthy said he would urge Trump to resign
Ukrainians return home despite ongoing war with Russia.
Ukrainians begin to return home despite ongoing war