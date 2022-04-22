Trustees committee recommends Conyers as SC State University’s next president

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina State University Board of Trustees Presidential Search Committee voted to recommend current Interim President Alexander Conyers as the university’s next president Thursday.

Conyers attended South Carolina State and returned to the home of the Bulldogs last year after a 30-year career in the U.S. Army when he began serving as the SC State vice president for strategic alliances and initiatives in March 2021.

He was initially named as the acting president on July 13, 2021, and then became the interim president on August 25, 2021.

Trustee and committee member Dr. Danny Varat moved to recommend Conyers, saying the action was “in fulfillment of our charge from the chairman of the Board of Trustees of South Carolina State University.”

The recommendation will next go before the full board for a vote. No date has been set for the Trustees to consider the recommendation.

