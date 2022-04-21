Soda City Live: And you thought YOUR life had drama?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Classical music will fill the air of the Koger Center this weekend as the South Carolina Philharmonic presents its final concert of the 2021 - 2022 Masterworks Series.

Nikolai Rimski-Korsakov who lived in the mid 1800′s to early 1900′s created a masterpiece that requires an orchestra of musicians to be at the top of their form. And as you enjoy the music by our philharmonic, know the storyline of the piece. You think your life has drama? Wait till you hear the details of Scheherazade!

Morihiko Nakahara is the director of the South Carolina Philharmonic. He joined Soda City Live to tell the story of the Scheherazade, the finale to the evening.

Special guest artist James Ackley will perform on the trumpet for Arutunian’s Trumpet Concerto.

And the night begins with David Kirkland Garner’s Melt.

The South Carolina Philharmonic presents Scheherazade This is the final concert of the 2021-2022 Masterworks Series. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Koger Center for the Arts in downtown Columbia. Tickets range in price from $22 to $56.. They may be purchased online at the link here or by calling 803-251-2222.

