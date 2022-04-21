Soda City Live: Pathways to Healing’s ‘Walk a Mile in Our Shoes’ event returns in-person

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After the pandemic restricted some gatherings, an annual event is returning in-person this year.

Pathways to Healing will host its “Walk A Mile in Our Shoes” event on April 23 at the South Carolina State House.

The event invites community members to walk in solidarity in an effort to put an end to sexual violence and its effects.

Participants will walk a mile in the shoes of others to honor sexual assault victims and families. The walk begins at 9:30 a.m. and will end at 11 a.m.

To register for the walk or donate, visit the event’s website.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.