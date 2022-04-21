SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Soda City Live: Pathways to Healing’s ‘Walk a Mile in Our Shoes’ event returns in-person

By Hannah Cumler
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After the pandemic restricted some gatherings, an annual event is returning in-person this year.

Pathways to Healing will host its “Walk A Mile in Our Shoes” event on April 23 at the South Carolina State House.

The event invites community members to walk in solidarity in an effort to put an end to sexual violence and its effects.

Participants will walk a mile in the shoes of others to honor sexual assault victims and families. The walk begins at 9:30 a.m. and will end at 11 a.m.

To register for the walk or donate, visit the event’s website.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

In arrest order, Jewayne Price, 22, Marquise Robinson, 20, and Amari Smith, 21.
Third Columbiana Centre shooting suspect arrested
Police responded to reports of a bank robbery at Bush River Rd. Thursday morning.
Columbia police respond to attempted robbery at bank
Ciaya Jordan Whetstone
UNO student died of fentanyl overdose before Uber driver dropped her body at hospital, coroner finds
Nathaniel Meade
Social media helped alert cops to Aiken County hostage situation
A shooting in the Riverside Apartments left one person dead and two injured Wednesday.
Riverside Apartment shooting teen victim identified

Latest News

"When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us."
EXCLUSIVE on Soda City Live: Chris Rock’s mom reacts to Oscars slap, “when Will slapped Chris, he slapped all of us.”
Soda City Live: Grab your cowboy hat for the 12th annual Blythewood Doko Rodeo
Soda City Live: Grab your cowboy hat for the 12th annual Blythewood Doko Rodeo
Soda City Live: Midlands Gives Annual Online Giving Event
Soda City Live: Main Course presents ‘Throwback Thursdays’ a jam session for old school R&B
Soda City Live: Soiree’ on State to return to Cayce