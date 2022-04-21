SkyView
Man accused of killing mother in Spartanburg County double stabbing

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A victim has died after two people were stabbed at a Spartanburg apartment complex early Thursday morning, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office.

The stabbings happened at Southern Pines Apartments at 350 Bryant Road.

Cindy Rutledge, a neighbor who happened to be a registered nurse for 30 years, says she was waiting for her ride to work when one of the victims ran up to her.

“As I look down this grassy area, I can see the man staggering towards me saying ‘call the ambulance. I’m dying’”, said Rutledge.

Rutledge said she gave the man first aid and he was later taken to the hospital once EMS and deputies arrived. Deputies say he is expected to survive his injuries.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said 53-year-old Audra Rochelle Brown died in an operating room. The coroner officially ruled her death a homicide. Investigators said the male victim was Brown’s boyfriend.

Marcel Alston
Marcel Alston(Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's Office)

Deputies arrested Brown’s son, 29-year-old Marcell Alston at a convenience store near the scene. Investigators say the weapon believed to have been used in the stabbings was found on him.

The motive behind the stabbing is still unknown. Deputies said Alston immediately invoked his right to an attorney.

Multiple stabbed at Southern Pines Apartment.
Multiple stabbed at Southern Pines Apartment.(WHNS)

