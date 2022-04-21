Manager assaulted at Camden grocery store; police seek persons of interest

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - The Camden Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding two persons of interest in the violent assault of a manager at the Piggly Wiggly on E. Dekalb Street.

Police say the incident happened after 10 p.m. on Friday, April 15, when an unidentified male and female entered the store and attempted to buy something. The two were told that the store was closed and they would not be able to buy anything.

The two people became irate and were joined by a third person near the front doors of the store.

Police say the manager was then violently assaulted.

If you have any information, please contact Investigator Matt Wright at 803-425-6025 ext. 2123 or call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

