First Alert Forecast: We’re tracking warmer weather for your weekend!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Much warmer weather is headed our way.

First Alert Weather Story:

Get ready for some warm weather for your weekend.

First, for tonight, we’ll see a few clouds in the Midlands. It will be cool. Low temperatures will be in the low 50s.

With high pressure offshore, we’ll see our high temperatures climbing through the 80s for the next several days.

In fact, highs will climb into the lower 80s on Friday, which is Earth Day. We’ll see mostly sunny skies in the area.

Highs will reach the mid 80s this weekend. We’ll see dry weather for both Saturday and Sunday.

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s for Monday under mostly sunny skies. Enjoy!

A few late afternoon and evening showers could develop Tuesday with a cold front. Right now, rain chances are around 30-40%. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Highs will be back in the mid 70s by Wednesday.

Tonight: Mostly Clear and Cool. Overnight low temperatures will be in the low 50s.

Earth Day: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday: Sun & Clouds. Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny & Warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. PM Showers (30-40%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Not As Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday: Sunny & Warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

