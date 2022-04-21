Don’t miss the world premiere of Purple Haze: A Conservation Film

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Purple Martins.

Around here, you know they are so welcomed in our area. Especially around Lexington, Chapin, Newberry, Saluda, and most all of the Midlands area, really.

Zach Steinhauser of Lexington is the director, producer, and cinematographer of Purple Haze: A Conservation Film. He is debuting the film this weekend locally. Zach traveled the world to find out why these birds flock to Lake Murray, specifically.

The world premiere of Purple Haze: A Conservation Film is this Saturday, April 23 from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. at the Icehouse Amphitheater. That’s located at 107 West Main Street in Lexington.

Tickets are $10. You can purchase your tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/purple-haze-a-conservation-film-world-premiere-tickets-258799776097?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.See the trailer at https://www.purplehazeacfmovie.com/.

