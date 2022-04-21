Columbia resident celebrates 100th birthday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia woman got a special birthday surprise Thursday, April 21, 2022. Members of the Columbia Police Department, the Columbia Fire Department, friends and family gathered to wish Miss Mary Jane Small a happy 100th birthday. A celebration was held at 4:30 p.m. near her home on Easy Street.

