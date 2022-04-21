Columbia police respond to reported robbery at bank

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department responded to Truist Bank on Bush River Road Thursday morning to reports of a robbery.

According to a tweet, it is not believed that the suspect took any money.

#ColumbiaPDSC investigators are responding to 418 Bush River Road (Truist Bank) for a reported robbery. There is limited info since the incident just occurred. AT THIS TIME, it's not believed that the suspect (s) took $. NO reported injuries. Updates posted here. — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) April 21, 2022

No injuries have been reported at this time.

