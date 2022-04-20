Venmo launches $500K campaign for college students, visiting UofSC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Venmo has announced the launch of their #VenmoU $500K Finals Giveaway.

From now through the end of May (finals week), Venmo will be touring college campuses across the country to give students the chance to enter to win.

Students who enter will have the chance to win a total of $500K in cash prizes. Plus, one lucky winner will win $10,000.

Venmo will be on-campus at the University of South Carolina on Friday, April 22 from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Students with a Venmo account can simply scan the life-size Venmo QR code on their campus, provide the phone number associated with their Venmo account, then click submit to enter for the chance to win.

Students can also enter at venmo.com/venmou through May 31.

