Sumter Police Department issues warrant for Lynchburg man

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -

Warrants were issued Tuesday for a suspect involving a stolen gun and a stolen vehicle in separate incidents.

According to officials, information from a previous investigation recently identified the suspect as Quinton Shiken McCray.

The 23-year-old is wanted on shoplifting, grand larceny and weapons-related charges.

McCray is accused of stealing a handgun from a glass case of a Broad Street pawn shop on Nov. 2, 2021, and then later that day stealing a car parked at a business on U.S. 15 South.

The car was recovered in the county and the stolen firearm has since been linked to a crime in New York.

A cash reward may be available for information leading to McCray’s arrest.

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he could be is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or the nearest law enforcement agency.

