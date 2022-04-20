SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

South Carolina receives $86.5 million as part of ongoing tobacco settlement

(MGN)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina’s Attorney General, Alan Wilson announced Wednesday the state received $86.5 million as part of the annual tobacco Master Settlement Agreement (MSA).

The MSA is part of the 1998 settlement between four major U.S. tobacco manufacturers and the government. It includes 45 state Attorney General’s Offices, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories.

Since being signed, 50 other manufacturers have joined the agreement. It is the largest financial recovery in history. The MSA limits the industry’s advertising, marketing and provides annual payments in perpetuity to help pay for healthcare and harm caused from tobacco.

The money that’s provided to South Carolina goes primarily to the S.C. Department of Health and Human Services for Medicaid.

Wilson’s office said since 1998 the state has received $1.8 billion from the settlement.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Jewayne Price was denied bond in court Tuesday April 19, 2022.
Bond denied for suspects in Columbiana Centre shooting
Jewayne Price (Left) and Marquise Robinson (Right) were denied bond.
FACT CHECK: Criminal history of Columbiana Centre shooting suspects
A shooting in the Riverside Apartments left one person dead and two injured Wednesday.
Riverside Apartment shooting leaves one teenager dead, two injured
The announcement came Tuesday, April 19, after nearly two years since renderings of the $800...
Panthers terminating agreement with city of Rock Hill for new facility
Charleston Police say a 9-year-old was wounded Monday night in a downtown drive-by shooting.
Police: 9-year-old boy injured in downtown drive-by shooting

Latest News

Brad Sigmon (Left) & Richard Moore (Right)
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston weighs in on recent announcements of executions
Senate Debates Election Reform Bill
Senate Debates Election Reform Bill
Lexington County School District One Superintendent
Lexington County School District One superintendent announces resignation
Soda City Live: Wellness Wednesdays
Soda City Live: Wellness Wednesday
Soda City Live: High School program teaches students how to recycle kitchen items for biodiesel...
Soda City Live: High School program teaches students how to recycle kitchen items for biodiesel fuel