South Carolina receives $86.5 million as part of ongoing tobacco settlement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina’s Attorney General, Alan Wilson announced Wednesday the state received $86.5 million as part of the annual tobacco Master Settlement Agreement (MSA).

The MSA is part of the 1998 settlement between four major U.S. tobacco manufacturers and the government. It includes 45 state Attorney General’s Offices, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories.

Since being signed, 50 other manufacturers have joined the agreement. It is the largest financial recovery in history. The MSA limits the industry’s advertising, marketing and provides annual payments in perpetuity to help pay for healthcare and harm caused from tobacco.

The money that’s provided to South Carolina goes primarily to the S.C. Department of Health and Human Services for Medicaid.

Wilson’s office said since 1998 the state has received $1.8 billion from the settlement.

