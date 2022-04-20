SkyView
Soda City Live: Local Author creates publishing company and children’s book series

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - When you open a book you, should really be able to go on an adventure.

A local author, wants readers to go on a Mission with “Jam and Jelly.”

The Duo was created by author, Shawn Beach a Columbia native who says that his characters are as fearless, as the children who will read them.

To get your hands on “Mission: Jam and Jelly” click the link here https://cartoonjunkyard.com/?fbclid=IwAR23uw75oY19K0iQ9eAX5bMxM-pGMTw0ztMHbh4LZ00ZnaOtlWe0fS-pFbQ

and follow Shawn and his new publishing company “Cartoon Junkyard” on Instagram.

