Soda City Live: It’s never too late

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s Wellness Wednesday on Soda City Live.  It’s also the birthday of Dawndy Mercer Plank’s mom.  To celebrate her mom, Dawndy wanted to highlight a couple exercises you can do as an older person to keep your body healthy. Dawndy’s mom is turning 82. When she was 60, she entered her first bodybuilding competition to celebrate that milestone year. She’s been going strong ever since.

Dawndy Mercer Plank’s mom: Did bodybuilding-Wellness Wednesday
Dawndy Mercer Plank’s mom: Did bodybuilding-Wellness Wednesday(clear)

Kristin Miles is a trainer and an international fitness bodybuilder. She joined the show to encourage viewers to remember, like Dawndy’s mom, it’s never too late to sculpt your body and compete in bodybuilding - or at least make your body better than it was.

One of the main pieces of advice Kristin gives is to build your core so you have better balance, something very key in our older years.

If you’re interested in seeing bodybuilders in action, you can attend the IFBB Professional League Palmetto Pro and NPC Palmetto Classic by KD Promotions.  It’s Saturday, May 28 at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Learn more at https://npcnewsonline.com/schedule_event/2022-npc-palmetto-classic/.

IFBB Professional League Palmetto Pro-Saturday, May 28 at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention...
IFBB Professional League Palmetto Pro-Saturday, May 28 at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.(clear)

