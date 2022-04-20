SkyView
Soda City Live: High School program teaches students how to recycle kitchen items for biodiesel fuel

By WIS News 10 Staff
Apr. 20, 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Students with the Bengal Biodiesel Program at Blythewood High School are learning how to take used cooking oil and recycle it in to something we can use everyday.

For more information about the program click the link https://www.richland2.org/bh/.

