COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There’s a soiree tomorrow to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Congaree Land Trust. The 2022 Game & Garden Soiree will be a night of conservation, cocktails, and cooking on the wild side. Stuart White is the executive director of the Congaree Land Trust. He joined Dawndy Mercer Plank on Soda City Live to invite viewers to the event.

Congaree Land Trust is celebrating 30 years of preserving history and a way of life we’ve come to love in South Carolina. The organization is pleased to announce the return of its annual Game & Garden Soiree. It’s a night to show your support of land conservation across central South Carolina. The evening includes small plates from local chefs, a silent auction, and live music from the Blue Iguanas.

Soda City Live: Congaree Land Trust 30th Anniversary Game & Garden event (Congaree Land Trust)

Featured chefs include:

Kristian Niemi of Black Rooster and Bourbon

Gabrielle Watson of Honey River Catering

Jessica Shillato of Spotted Salamander

Rhett Elliott of The War Mouth

Daniel Lee of Smoked

The Congaree Land Trust was founded in 1992 by seven individuals committed to conserving the natural and scenic lands, farms, waterways, forests, and open spaces that sustain us in central South Carolina. Their work spans 14 counties where the mountains have literally met the sea (Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Clarendon, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lee, Lexington, Newberry, Orangeburg, Richland, Saluda, Sumter, and Williamsburg). The group has conserved more than 78,000 acres to date. That represents 172 individual conservation easements across 14 counties. But it’s about more than acres. From the protection of water quality and local agriculture to preventing fragmentation of productive working lands, expanding South Carolina’s Palmetto Trail, and teaching future generations the importance of nature and conservation, the group recognizes we are all tied to these lands that protect, provide, and sustain us in so many ways.

To learn more, go to www.congareelt.org.

