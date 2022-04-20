SkyView
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston weighs in on recent announcements of executions

Brad Sigmon (Left) & Richard Moore (Right)
Brad Sigmon (Left) & Richard Moore (Right)(clear)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston released a statement on the South Carolina Supreme Court issuing a temporary stay of execution. The statement is also a reaction to the South Carolina Department of Corrections announcing the execution date for Brad Keith Sigmon.

Brad Sigmon- execution date set
Brad Sigmon- execution date set(South Carolina Department of Corrections)
Richard Moore has Stay of Execution
Richard Moore has Stay of Execution (Carolina Department of Corrections via AP)

The statement below states:

“We were pleased to learn that the South Carolina Supreme Court has temporarily stayed the execution of Richard Moore. We hope the justices will make the same decision regarding the execution of Brad Keith Sigmon, who is now scheduled to die on May 13.

“Every person is created in the likeness of God; their lives should be protected from the time of conception until natural death. Justice is not restored when another person is killed; therefore, we pray that the court will commute both men’s death sentences.”

