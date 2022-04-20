The Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston weighs in on recent announcements of executions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston released a statement on the South Carolina Supreme Court issuing a temporary stay of execution. The statement is also a reaction to the South Carolina Department of Corrections announcing the execution date for Brad Keith Sigmon.

The statement below states:

“We were pleased to learn that the South Carolina Supreme Court has temporarily stayed the execution of Richard Moore. We hope the justices will make the same decision regarding the execution of Brad Keith Sigmon, who is now scheduled to die on May 13.

“Every person is created in the likeness of God; their lives should be protected from the time of conception until natural death. Justice is not restored when another person is killed; therefore, we pray that the court will commute both men’s death sentences.”

