SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Richland One schools to begin using metal detectors

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(Source: WBTV-Amanda Foster)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Families of Richland County School District One students received an email Monday announcing that the use of metal detectors in “various” middle and high schools would begin this week.

The email was sent to students’ families as students returned from spring break Monday. It stated Richland One was reviewing security plans and procedures in light of incidents that have occurred on campuses this school year.

RELATED STORY | Teen charged in connection with shooting outside of Eau Claire High School
RELATED STORY | Middle school student arrested for bringing gun to school in Richland County

Richland One says it is a priority to protect staff and students at this time.

“We will continue to review the safety and security protocols we have in place and make changes where and if needed,” the email said.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

A shooting in the Riverside Apartments left one person dead and two injured Wednesday.
Riverside Apartment shooting leaves one teenager dead, two injured
West Columbia Fire
Victim in deadly fire identified by coroner, SLED & West Columbia PD investigating
Jeremy Gerome Junious
Gunfire in West Columbia injures child
Jewayne Price (Left) and Marquise Robinson (Right) were denied bond.
FACT CHECK: Criminal history of Columbiana Centre shooting suspects
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
Court halts South Carolina plan for firing squad execution

Latest News

Lexington County School District One Superintendent
Lexington County School District One superintendent announces resignation
FILE PHOTO of USC Board of Trustees
5 Univ. of South Carolina trustees can’t run for reelection
SCDE plans to expand summer and after-school programs
SCDE plans to expand summer and after-school programs with $14.5 million
Every prospective employee at the Charleston County School District undergoes a criminal...
‘Not everything is on your background check’: Charleston Co. Schools to monitor applicants’ social media