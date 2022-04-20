Richland One schools to begin using metal detectors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Families of Richland County School District One students received an email Monday announcing that the use of metal detectors in “various” middle and high schools would begin this week.

The email was sent to students’ families as students returned from spring break Monday. It stated Richland One was reviewing security plans and procedures in light of incidents that have occurred on campuses this school year.

Richland One says it is a priority to protect staff and students at this time.

“We will continue to review the safety and security protocols we have in place and make changes where and if needed,” the email said.

