Richland County Deputy receives a National Award

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputy Sarah Merriman received a National Award from the U.S. Attorney’s office on April 21 at 2 p.m. Merriman is recognized for her efforts in getting an armed suspect to put down a gun without having to draw her weapon. Sheriff Leon Lott said, “She used her voice.”

Deputy Merriman received the Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service. She is the first South Carolina law enforcement officer to receive the national award.

Deputy Sarah Merriman to receive National Award (Richland County Sheriff’s Department)

