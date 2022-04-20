SkyView
Richland County Deputy receives a National Award

Deputy Sarah Merriman to receive National Award(Richland County Sheriff’s Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputy Sarah Merriman received a National Award from the U.S. Attorney’s office on April 21 at 2 p.m. Merriman is recognized for her efforts in getting an armed suspect to put down a gun without having to draw her weapon. Sheriff Leon Lott said, “She used her voice.”

Deputy Merriman received the Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service. She is the first South Carolina law enforcement officer to receive the national award.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Richland Co. deputy gets armed man to put down gun without pulling her weapon

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

