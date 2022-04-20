South Carolina prisoner indicted after threatening POTUS and other officials

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina prisoner was indicted by a Grand Jury Tuesday, April 19, 2022 after making threatening statements against President Joe Biden and other federal officials.

Eric Rome is currently incarcerated in the Kirkland Correctional Institution on armed robbery charges. Tuesday’s indictment said Rome made multiple threats starting in 2020 until March of 2022 by mailing letters or leaving voicemail while in prison. Rome was previously convicted of threatening President Barack Obama in 2015.

In his statements, Rome says he is a member of the Aryan Brotherhood of South Carolina and the Greenville, South Carolina Proud Boys.

On July 13, 2020, Rome is indicted with sending a letter to the United States Probation Office aimed at his supervising probation officer, “Upon my release I intend to arm myself and enter your offices in order to shoot as many agents as I can until I myself am gunned down.”

On June 28, 2021 Rome left a voicemail with the department, “I’ve got an escape plan and my intention is to escape and kill Kamala Harris the Vice President.”

On June 30, 2021 the indictment says Rome called the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) and left a voicemail saying, “I’ve an escape attempt planned to get out of this prison, which shouldn’t be hard because it’s done in SCDC all the time, and carry out a sniper attack on Joe Biden and take his life.”

On July 1, 2021 the indictment says he mailed a letter from the Lieber Correctional Institution to the United States Supreme Court. In it he claims there is a lethal dose of anthrax in the letter and , “Its [sic] my sincere hope that is kills one or more of you.”

On February 8, 2022 a letter was mailed by Rome from the Broad River Correctional Institution to the Mark. O. Hatfield United States Courthouse in Portland, Oregon. The indictment says he wrote, “This letter contains weapons grade anthrax. Your [sic] as good as dead having opened this.”

On March 14, 2022 Rome sent a letter to the United States District Court in Columbia directed to a district judge and a magistrate judge, “We, the Aryan Brotherhood, are going to kill you both.”

The full text of the indictment is embedded below.

