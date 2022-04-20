Newberry church hosting 5k fundraiser in support of Ukraine

LITTLE MOUNTAIN, S.C. (WIS) - A Newberry church is hosting a 5k and silent auction/raffle in support of families of Ukraine.

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Little Mountain, is hosting ‘Families Standing with Families of Ukraine’ on Saturday, May 21.

According to the church’s website, there will be food trucks, vendors, children’s crafts and a dance party.

Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the race begins at 9:30 a.m. The top 3 runners (male and female) will be awarded following the race, according to officials.

The entry fee before May 21, is $25 per adult and $15 per child (12 and under). On May 21, registration will be $30 per adult and $20 per child.

Participants will receive a t-shirt, goody bag and post-race refreshments. Organizers say availability and size will only be guaranteed to those who register by May 2.

Organizers said:

Ukraine’s 7.5 million children are caught in the middle of this war, and face grave risk of direct harm, displacement, family separation, trauma, loss of family income, and prolonged interruption of their education. The risk to their mental health and the potential for long-term trauma can not be underestimated.

All proceeds of this event will go to Save The Children charity to help provide these children with life-saving assistance such as food, water, cash transfers, and safe places for these children. Thank you for making a difference!

The church’s goal is 200 runners and $10,000 raised.

You can make a donation by clicking here.

A list of business sponsor packages can be found here.

For more information, visit the church’s website www.fsfu5k.com.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.