SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Newberry church hosting 5k fundraiser in support of Ukraine

Newberry church hosting 5k fundraiser in support of Ukraine
Newberry church hosting 5k fundraiser in support of Ukraine(Holy Trinity Lutheran Church)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE MOUNTAIN, S.C. (WIS) - A Newberry church is hosting a 5k and silent auction/raffle in support of families of Ukraine.

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Little Mountain, is hosting ‘Families Standing with Families of Ukraine’ on Saturday, May 21.

According to the church’s website, there will be food trucks, vendors, children’s crafts and a dance party.

Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the race begins at 9:30 a.m. The top 3 runners (male and female) will be awarded following the race, according to officials.

The entry fee before May 21, is $25 per adult and $15 per child (12 and under). On May 21, registration will be $30 per adult and $20 per child.

Participants will receive a t-shirt, goody bag and post-race refreshments. Organizers say availability and size will only be guaranteed to those who register by May 2.

Organizers said:

Ukraine’s 7.5 million children are caught in the middle of this war, and face grave risk of direct harm, displacement, family separation, trauma, loss of family income, and prolonged interruption of their education. The risk to their mental health and the potential for long-term trauma can not be underestimated.

All proceeds of this event will go to Save The Children charity to help provide these children with life-saving assistance such as food, water, cash transfers, and safe places for these children. Thank you for making a difference!

The church’s goal is 200 runners and $10,000 raised.

You can make a donation by clicking here.

A list of business sponsor packages can be found here.

For more information, visit the church’s website www.fsfu5k.com.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

In arrest order, Jewayne Price, 22, Marquise Robinson, 20, and Amari Smith, 21.
Third Columbiana Centre shooting suspect arrested
Police responded to reports of a bank robbery at Bush River Rd. Thursday morning.
Columbia police respond to attempted robbery at bank
A shooting in the Riverside Apartments left one person dead and two injured Wednesday.
Riverside Apartment shooting teen victim identified
Ciaya Jordan Whetstone
UNO student died of fentanyl overdose before Uber driver dropped her body at hospital, coroner finds
Nathaniel Meade
Aiken County hostage situation, shoot-out: What we know

Latest News

Mary Jane Small celebrated her 100th birthday Thursday, April 21, 2022.
Columbia resident celebrates 100th birthday
You love your dogs, right? Then why would you give them a bad toy?
You love your dogs, right? Then why would you give them a bad toy?
Don't miss the world premiere of Purple Haze: A Conservation Film
Don’t miss the world premiere of Purple Haze: A Conservation Film
Good toys, bad toys
Good toys, bad toys
Don't miss the world premiere of Purple Haze: A Conservation Film
Don't miss the world premiere of Purple Haze: A Conservation Film