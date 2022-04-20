SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Lexington County School District One superintendent announces resignation

Lexington County School District One Superintendent
Lexington County School District One Superintendent(Lexington County School District One)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After six years with Lexington County School District One, Superintendent Dr. Gregory D. Little has announced his resignation.

Dr. Little has accepted a role as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Innovation with the South Carolina Technical College System.

During his time with the school district, Dr. Little has worked to maintain a strong graduation rate, promote social and emotional wellness, increase technology innovation and computer science programs, as well as expand dual enrollment partnerships with local colleges and universities, according to a Lexington County School District One press release.

Dr. Little also helped establish Lexington County’s College Center, which has allowed students to graduate high school while earning an associate degree.

“I am immensely proud of all we have accomplished together as a team in Lexington District One,” Dr. Little said. “I am honored to work alongside devoted professionals who continuously dedicate themselves to serving students and their families.”

Dr. Little says he is humbled by his time with the devoted staff of Lexington County School District One, with who he has worked shoulder-to-shoulder in improving student outcomes.

Board of Trustees Chair Anne Marie Green says Dr. Little’s leadership has made a lasting impact on the school district.

“I am grateful for his deep devotion to our students, unwavering support of our staff and wholehearted service to our community,” Green said.

Green also says Lexington County School District One is committed to beginning the process of selecting a new superintendent.

Dr. Little is known by the district for being committed to inclusion, the arts, and athletics. He was even named the 2017–18 Superintendent of the Year by the South Carolina Athletic Administrators Association.

His resignation will be effective as of June 30, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Jewayne Price was denied bond in court Tuesday April 19, 2022.
Bond denied for suspects in Columbiana Centre shooting
Jewayne Price (Left) and Marquise Robinson (Right) were denied bond.
FACT CHECK: Criminal history of Columbiana Centre shooting suspects
A shooting in the Riverside Apartments left one person dead and two injured Wednesday.
Riverside Apartment shooting leaves one teenager dead, two injured
The announcement came Tuesday, April 19, after nearly two years since renderings of the $800...
Panthers terminating agreement with city of Rock Hill for new facility
Charleston Police say a 9-year-old was wounded Monday night in a downtown drive-by shooting.
Police: 9-year-old boy injured in downtown drive-by shooting

Latest News

FILE PHOTO of USC Board of Trustees
5 Univ. of South Carolina trustees can’t run for reelection
SCDE plans to expand summer and after-school programs
SCDE plans to expand summer and after-school programs with $14.5 million
Every prospective employee at the Charleston County School District undergoes a criminal...
‘Not everything is on your background check’: Charleston Co. Schools to monitor applicants’ social media
Midlands teacher honored with $25,000 Milken Educator Award
Midlands teacher honored with $25,000 Milken Educator Award