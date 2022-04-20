Lexington County School District One superintendent announces resignation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After six years with Lexington County School District One, Superintendent Dr. Gregory D. Little has announced his resignation.

Dr. Little has accepted a role as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Innovation with the South Carolina Technical College System.

During his time with the school district, Dr. Little has worked to maintain a strong graduation rate, promote social and emotional wellness, increase technology innovation and computer science programs, as well as expand dual enrollment partnerships with local colleges and universities, according to a Lexington County School District One press release.

Dr. Little also helped establish Lexington County’s College Center, which has allowed students to graduate high school while earning an associate degree.

“I am immensely proud of all we have accomplished together as a team in Lexington District One,” Dr. Little said. “I am honored to work alongside devoted professionals who continuously dedicate themselves to serving students and their families.”

Dr. Little says he is humbled by his time with the devoted staff of Lexington County School District One, with who he has worked shoulder-to-shoulder in improving student outcomes.

Board of Trustees Chair Anne Marie Green says Dr. Little’s leadership has made a lasting impact on the school district.

“I am grateful for his deep devotion to our students, unwavering support of our staff and wholehearted service to our community,” Green said.

Green also says Lexington County School District One is committed to beginning the process of selecting a new superintendent.

Dr. Little is known by the district for being committed to inclusion, the arts, and athletics. He was even named the 2017–18 Superintendent of the Year by the South Carolina Athletic Administrators Association.

His resignation will be effective as of June 30, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.