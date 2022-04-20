SkyView
‘The Flash’ star Ezra Miller arrested again in Hawaii

Ezra Miller, known for playing “The Flash,” was arrested in Hawaii again.
Ezra Miller, known for playing “The Flash,” was arrested in Hawaii again.(Source: Hawaii County Police Department)
By HNN staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
PAHOA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - Ezra Miller, known for playing “The Flash,” was arrested early Tuesday in Hawaii after allegedly throwing a chair at a woman and leaving her with a gash to her forehead.

It’s the latest in a string of negative headlines involving the star.

Hawaii Island police said Miller was taken into custody about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on a second-degree assault charge. Police said Miller allegedly “became irate” when asked to leave an acquaintance’s home and threw a chair at a woman.

The 26-year-old victim reported a half-inch cut to her forehead.

Miller was arrested following a traffic stop. Police said the star was subsequently released pending further investigation.

Miller has played “The Flash” in several movies, but has more recently grabbed attention for alleged erratic behavior. Last month, Miller was arrested after allegedly ripping a microphone out of a woman’s hands and lunging at a man playing darts at a Hilo karaoke bar.

On Tuesday afternoon, Miller appeared virtually in a Hilo courtroom to plead no contest to disorderly conduct stemming from that incident and agree to pay a $500 fine. A harassment charge was dropped.

The star responded to the judge with mostly one-word answers and signed off with “aloha kakou.”

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

