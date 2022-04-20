SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Temps are warming up this week!

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Adam Clark
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After our cold start this morning expect a gradual warm up for the rest of this week!

wis
wis(WIS)

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Highs will climb into the low 70s this afternoon and into the upper 70s by Thursday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Thursday.

· Even warmer weather is in store for your Friday. High temperatures will rise into the low 80s.

· Warming up this weekend into the mid 80s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

· Upper 80s are possible for Monday afternoon with sunny skies.

· A few showers are expected late Tuesday (20%).

wis
wis(WIS)

First Alert Weather Story:

Expect only a few thin clouds from time to time today with highs reaching the low 70s. High pressure sits over the region today keeping our skies clear.

wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)

Thursday is warmer with highs reaching the upper 70s. Expect partly cloudy skies as a bit more moisture rolls in from the south as our high moves east slightly. This increases the southern flow as winds around the high move in a clockwise direction.

wis
wis(WIS)

Friday and Saturday are in the low to mid 80s with sunny to mostly sunny skies as a ridge of high pressure builds over the eastern seaboard. This will bring in more warm air to the region and the ridge causes sinking air, which brings clear skies.

wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)

Monday we warm up even more with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Expect sunny skies. Our next chance of showers comes Tuesday, but it’s only a 20% chance as a cold front nears.

wis
wis(WIS)

First Alert This Morning: Clear & Cold. Patchy Frost Possible. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Mild. Highs in the low 70s.

Thursday: A Few Clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Earth Day: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny & Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: More Sunshine. Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

wis
wis(WIS)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

In arrest order, Jewayne Price, 22, Marquise Robinson, 20, and Amari Smith, 21.
Third Columbiana Centre shooting suspect arrested
Police responded to reports of a bank robbery at Bush River Rd. Thursday morning.
Columbia police respond to attempted robbery at bank
A shooting in the Riverside Apartments left one person dead and two injured Wednesday.
Riverside Apartment shooting teen victim identified
Ciaya Jordan Whetstone
UNO student died of fentanyl overdose before Uber driver dropped her body at hospital, coroner finds
Nathaniel Meade
Aiken County hostage situation, shoot-out: What we know

Latest News

WIS
First Alert Forecast: We’re tracking warmer weather for your weekend!
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Temps are warming up this week with mid 80s by this weekend
First Alert Forecast: Temps are warming up this week with mid 80s by this weekend
First Alert Forecast: Temps are warming up this week with mid 80s by this weekend
First Alert Forecast: Temps are warming up this week with mid 80s by this weekend
First Alert Forecast: Temps are warming up this week with mid 80s by this weekend