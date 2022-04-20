FIRST ALERT: Temps are warming up this week!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After our cold start this morning expect a gradual warm up for the rest of this week!

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Highs will climb into the low 70s this afternoon and into the upper 70s by Thursday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Thursday.

· Even warmer weather is in store for your Friday. High temperatures will rise into the low 80s.

· Warming up this weekend into the mid 80s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

· Upper 80s are possible for Monday afternoon with sunny skies.

· A few showers are expected late Tuesday (20%).

First Alert Weather Story:

Expect only a few thin clouds from time to time today with highs reaching the low 70s. High pressure sits over the region today keeping our skies clear.

Thursday is warmer with highs reaching the upper 70s. Expect partly cloudy skies as a bit more moisture rolls in from the south as our high moves east slightly. This increases the southern flow as winds around the high move in a clockwise direction.

Friday and Saturday are in the low to mid 80s with sunny to mostly sunny skies as a ridge of high pressure builds over the eastern seaboard. This will bring in more warm air to the region and the ridge causes sinking air, which brings clear skies.

Monday we warm up even more with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Expect sunny skies. Our next chance of showers comes Tuesday, but it’s only a 20% chance as a cold front nears.

First Alert This Morning: Clear & Cold. Patchy Frost Possible. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Mild. Highs in the low 70s.

Thursday: A Few Clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Earth Day: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny & Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: More Sunshine. Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

