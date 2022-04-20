First Alert Forecast: Temps are warming up this week with mid 80s by this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Are you ready for warmer weather! Because we’re looking at 80s for this weekend.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Much warmer weather is on the way to the Midlands.

· Highs will climb into the upper 70s by this afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy skies in the morning and partly cloudy by the afternoon.

· Even warmer weather is in store for your Friday, which is Earth Day. High temperatures are near 83 and we see sunny skies.

· We’ve got warmer weather for the weekend with low to mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday.

· Mid to upper 80s are expected Monday with sunny skies.

· A few showers are expected Tuesday afternoon and evening (30%). High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

First Alert Weather Story:

We are warming up nicely today with a few more clouds than the previous couple of days. A small shortwave in the jet stream will provide enough uplift to bring some mid to upper level clouds, but the air is too dry at the surface to allow for any rain showers. Expect more clouds in the morning and then more breaks in the clouds by the afternoon. Highs are in the upper 70s today.

Friday is even warmer as a ridge of high pressure builds over the region. Lows are in the low 50s and highs reach the low 80s. Expect sunny skies, just an all-around beautiful day!

Saturday is similar as our large ridge settles in over the southeast. Lows are in the the mid 50s and high temps once again reach the low 80s.

We warm up a little more Sunday with lows nearing the mid 50s and high temps reaching the mid 80s. Skies are partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

A surge of warm air comes in ahead of a cold front Monday. This warms our lows to the upper 50s and highs reach the upper 80s. Expect sunny skies as a high pressure system sits to our east.

The cold front slowly makes its way closer to the Midlands Tuesday. This brings a 30% chance of some scattered showers by the afternoon and evening. Highs are in the mid 80s. But cool off Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s as the colder air comes in behind the front.

Today: Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Earth Day: Sunny & Warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny & Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Sunny & Warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. PM Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.

