Execution date set for SC inmate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections announced it has received an execution order for Brad Sigmon.

The 64-year-old was convicted in 2002 of beating the parents of his estranged girlfriend to death with a baseball bat in Greenville County and then sentenced to death.

His execution had been put off before while the S.C. General Assembly amended the state’s execution rules but this time it is set for May 13.

Previous Coverage:

