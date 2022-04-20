SkyView
Execution date set for SC inmate

Brad Sigmon- execution date set
Brad Sigmon- execution date set(South Carolina Department of Corrections)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections announced it has received an execution order for Brad Sigmon.

The 64-year-old was convicted in 2002 of beating the parents of his estranged girlfriend to death with a baseball bat in Greenville County and then sentenced to death.

His execution had been put off before while the S.C. General Assembly amended the state’s execution rules but this time it is set for May 13.

