Crash on I-20 West near Columbia slows traffic

Crash on I-20 West near Columbia slows traffic
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-20 west near Exit 65 (US-176-Columbia) has slowed traffic in the area.

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m., according to troopers.

At this time, we do not know if anyone was injured in the crash.

The crash is causing delays on I-20. If you are driving in the area, use caution and seek other routes, if possible.

Clyburn announces $71M for SC transit projects
File Photo
Flaming vehicle on I-26 disrupts traffic
Crash closes two lanes on I-77 near Killian Road
Traffic stalled after tractor-trailer overturns on I-20 West
