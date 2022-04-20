Crash on I-20 West near Columbia slows traffic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-20 west near Exit 65 (US-176-Columbia) has slowed traffic in the area.

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m., according to troopers.

At this time, we do not know if anyone was injured in the crash.

The crash is causing delays on I-20. If you are driving in the area, use caution and seek other routes, if possible.

