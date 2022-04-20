Riverside Apartment shooting leaves one teenager dead, two injured

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department announced they’re investigating a shooting at Riverside Apartments in the 3200 block of Lucius Rd. CPD Chief Holbrook said one person was dead and two were injured in the shooting that happened at 12:19 p.m. He said, “Once again we’re going to be talking about the loss of a young person at the hands of somebody with a gun.”

Investigators found one victim deceased at the scene, the other two were transported to area hospitals for treatment. Holbrook said, “It’s disturbing and we are sick of it. We’ve got to have some accountability for people who are unlawfully carrying firearms. We have to put people in jail and they have to stay in jail.”

#ColumbiaPDSC officers were dispatched to 3245 Lucius Road around 12:15 p.m. & found the victims. Investigators talked to multiple people on the scene, collected evidence & are following good leads. If you have info to help find the suspect (s) contact @midlandcstopper. pic.twitter.com/UmUSTVTSr5 — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) April 20, 2022

Deputy Chief Melron Kelly posted an update online, saying all the victims are school aged and male. CPD confirmed a 16-year-old died in the shooting. The other two victims are 18 and 17-years-old. Their injuries are listed as serious.

#ColumbiaPDSC Update: A 16-year-old male was fatally injured during the shooting incident on Lucius Road. The other 2 male victims who are at a local hospital are 18 & 17-years-old. At this time, their injuries are listed as serious. pic.twitter.com/FVqwF2EmGm — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) April 20, 2022

Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to contact their local law enforcement or CrimeStoppers.

WIS News 10 livestreamed CPD’s update from the scene.

#ColumbiaPDSC officers are investigating a shooting incident at Riverside Apartments on Lucius Road. Investigators are gathering information now so additional details are limited. No arrest (s) yet. Monitor this social media platform for updates. pic.twitter.com/4CPG1nZ8Te — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) April 20, 2022

