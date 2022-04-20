SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Riverside Apartment shooting leaves one teenager dead, two injured

Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department announced they’re investigating a shooting at Riverside Apartments in the 3200 block of Lucius Rd. CPD Chief Holbrook said one person was dead and two were injured in the shooting that happened at 12:19 p.m. He said, “Once again we’re going to be talking about the loss of a young person at the hands of somebody with a gun.”

Investigators found one victim deceased at the scene, the other two were transported to area hospitals for treatment. Holbrook said, “It’s disturbing and we are sick of it. We’ve got to have some accountability for people who are unlawfully carrying firearms. We have to put people in jail and they have to stay in jail.”

Deputy Chief Melron Kelly posted an update online, saying all the victims are school aged and male. CPD confirmed a 16-year-old died in the shooting. The other two victims are 18 and 17-years-old. Their injuries are listed as serious.

Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to contact their local law enforcement or CrimeStoppers.

WIS News 10 livestreamed CPD’s update from the scene.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

West Columbia Fire
Victim in deadly fire identified by coroner, SLED & West Columbia PD investigating
Jeremy Gerome Junious
Gunfire in West Columbia injures child
Jewayne Price (Left) and Marquise Robinson (Right) were denied bond.
FACT CHECK: Criminal history of Columbiana Centre shooting suspects
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
Court halts South Carolina plan for firing squad execution

Latest News

WIS
First Alert Forecast: Temps are warming up this week with mid 80s by this weekend
Brad Sigmon (Left) & Richard Moore (Right)
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston weighs in on recent announcements of executions
West Columbia Fire
Victim in deadly fire identified by coroner, SLED & West Columbia PD investigating
FILE PHOTO
Richland One schools to begin using metal detectors