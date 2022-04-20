Soda City Live: 3rd Annual Construction Kids Discovery and Awareness Day Event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction are hosting their annual “Construction Kids Discovery and Awareness” Saturday April 30th.

The construction themed carnival is geared towards kids of all ages and will include hands on activities and games.

The children will even get to work some machinery and a chance to meet industry professionals.

Construction Kids Discovery and Awareness Day will be held at the Lexington Technology Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event is free for children under 3 years of age, $3 per person and $15 per family of 6 or less.

For more information visit http://nawiccolumbia.org/.

