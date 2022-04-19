Water levels expected to rise along the Saluda River
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If planning to visit the river over the next 12 hours, the West Columbia Fire Department urges citizens to be cautious.
Lake Murray will be releasing a significant amount of water from the dam over the next 12 hours, fire officials say.
Citizens should expect to see a noticeable increase in water levels along the Saluda River.
