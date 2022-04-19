SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Water levels expected to rise along the Saluda River

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO((Source: WIS))
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If planning to visit the river over the next 12 hours, the West Columbia Fire Department urges citizens to be cautious.

Lake Murray will be releasing a significant amount of water from the dam over the next 12 hours, fire officials say.

Citizens should expect to see a noticeable increase in water levels along the Saluda River.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

A shooting in the Riverside Apartments left one person dead and two injured Wednesday.
Riverside Apartment shooting leaves one teenager dead, two injured
West Columbia Fire
Victim in deadly fire identified by coroner, SLED & West Columbia PD investigating
Jeremy Gerome Junious
Gunfire in West Columbia injures child
Jewayne Price (Left) and Marquise Robinson (Right) were denied bond.
FACT CHECK: Criminal history of Columbiana Centre shooting suspects
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
Court halts South Carolina plan for firing squad execution

Latest News

WIS
First Alert Forecast: Temps are warming up this week with mid 80s by this weekend
Brad Sigmon (Left) & Richard Moore (Right)
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston weighs in on recent announcements of executions
A shooting in the Riverside Apartments left one person dead and two injured Wednesday.
Riverside Apartment shooting leaves one teenager dead, two injured
West Columbia Fire
Victim in deadly fire identified by coroner, SLED & West Columbia PD investigating
FILE PHOTO
Richland One schools to begin using metal detectors