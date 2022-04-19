South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reports new Covid-19 cases
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Tuesday April 19, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reports 1,521 Covid-19 cases with 996 of those cases confirmed and 525 probable.
There were a total of 7 deaths, 6 of those confirmed and 1 probable.
