SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reports new Covid-19 cases

DHEC reports new Covid-19 cases
DHEC reports new Covid-19 cases(generic)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Tuesday April 19, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reports 1,521 Covid-19 cases with 996 of those cases confirmed and 525 probable.

There were a total of 7 deaths, 6 of those confirmed and 1 probable.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

In arrest order, Jewayne Price, 22, Marquise Robinson, 20, and Amari Smith, 21.
Third Columbiana Centre shooting suspect arrested
Police responded to reports of a bank robbery at Bush River Rd. Thursday morning.
Columbia police respond to attempted robbery at bank
A shooting in the Riverside Apartments left one person dead and two injured Wednesday.
Riverside Apartment shooting teen victim identified
Ciaya Jordan Whetstone
UNO student died of fentanyl overdose before Uber driver dropped her body at hospital, coroner finds
Nathaniel Meade
Aiken County hostage situation, shoot-out: What we know

Latest News

The CDC said it will continue to monitor public health conditions to determine if a mandate...
Medical experts discuss risks of traveling without a mask
The CDC continues to assess public health conditions, and if the agency determines a mandate is...
DOJ might appeal mask ruling as COVID spreads faster
FILE PHOTO of Regional Medical Center-Orangeburg. (Source: Facebook)
Orangeburg hospital offering 50% discount on health care bills
Officials are no longer enforcing the federal transportation mask mandate, but your local...
What mask mandate change means for your commute or vacation