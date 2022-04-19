SkyView
Soda City Live: Father and Daughter keep music in the family

Alana Inez competing for Stellar Gospel Award
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A father and his daughter are making major moves when it comes to making music.

Alana Wilson is 11 years old and already has a promising music career.

Wilson, who goes by the stage name “Alana Inez” has been nominated for a Stellar Award for Youth Project of the year for the second year in a row, for her gospel album, “Thank You, Lord”.

Her father, Sean Johnson is a musician as well, making his mark composing scores for television.

Johnson, recently had an opportunity to create the score for Tubi series “Complicated”.

To Vote for Alana Inez, click here and follow both Alana Inez and Sean Johnson on their social media accounts @alana_inez and @Sean2189.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

