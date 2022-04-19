Soda City Live: Father and Daughter keep music in the family

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A father and his daughter are making major moves when it comes to making music.

Alana Wilson is 11 years old and already has a promising music career.

Wilson, who goes by the stage name “Alana Inez” has been nominated for a Stellar Award for Youth Project of the year for the second year in a row, for her gospel album, “Thank You, Lord”.

Her father, Sean Johnson is a musician as well, making his mark composing scores for television.

Johnson, recently had an opportunity to create the score for Tubi series “Complicated”.

