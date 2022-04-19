Soda City Live: City of Columbia, Public Works, offers weekly job interviews

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re looking for a job in forestry or beautification, the City of Columbia Public Works division is hiring.

The department offers walk-in interviews on Wednesday’s from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 2910 Colonial Drive Columbia.

Other jobs available through Public Works include positions in solid waste, forestry and beautification, their street division and animal services.

For more information or to submit an application online, visit https://publicworks.columbiasc.gov/.

