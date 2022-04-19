SkyView
Soda City Live: City of Columbia Career Fair

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Whether you’re looking for a job or wanting to switch careers, there are great employment opportunities available with the City of Columbia.

The City of Columbia will be hosting a career fair Tuesday, April 26th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Metropolitan Convention Center.

If you already know of a position you are interested in, apply ahead of time through

https://columbiasc.gov/

