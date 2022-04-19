SCDE plans to expand summer and after-school programs with $14.5 million

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) announce a partnership with the South Carolina Afterschool Alliance (SCAA) to provide up to $14.5 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding.

This will expand summer and after-school programs to address COVID-19 related learning loss in disadvantaged communities. SCDE said it provide up to $12 million to SCAA for the expansion of summer and after-school programs in districts and community organizations.

Funding for the first year of the partnership is expected to serve 45 organizations and over 4000 students.

Additionally, $1 million will be provided to support parent programs provided by the Columbia Urban League, and $1.5 million to support after-school programs provided by Wings for Kids.

“Local partnerships that leverage new and existing relationships between schools, families, and community organizations can provide the targeted support that students who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic need to accelerate their learning,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman.

“There is no doubt the pandemic has impacted student learning and their families, but assisting students who have been affected the most requires extensive support from local and state partnerships,” said Zelda Waymer, President, and CEO of the South Carolina Afterschool Alliance.

The Columbia Urban League will receive $1 million with plans to close the achievement gap.

Wings for Kids, the non-profit has been allocated $1.5 million of the ESSER relief funds to manage and implement a pilot project for five K–5 programs in Title One elementary schools serving 500 students in South Carolina.

“We know that in order for students to learn, they must feel supported, accepted, and valued,” said Bridget Laird, CEO of Wings for Kids.

The expansion of summer and afterschool programs is part of the SCDE’s broader efforts to support student academic recovery and districts as they work to aid students and their families adversely impacted by the pandemic. This partnership between the SCDE and the SCAA will run through September 2024.

