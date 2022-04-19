Richland Two School District partners with organizations to take on gun violence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A troubling trend of gun violence across the country and right here at home.

“A shooting at a mall or at school is all traumatic to whoever is involved in it,” Angela Vandelay with BE SMART said. “It can be someone who is actually shot or someone who witnesses it. It’s just a horrible situation for anyone to have to go through and some of them don’t survive.”

Just this weekend two mass shootings in South Carolina and one in Pittsburgh left a total of two teens dead and 31 others injured.

“It really hits close to home when you’re in the location where something horrific happens like that,” said Vandelay.

Richland Northeast High School has not been immune to the violence, the School lost four students in under two years.

Richland School District 2 is taking matters into its own hands. Partnering with BE SMART, and holding a Community safety, education, and prevention event.

We feel like tonight is an effort to reach out to the community and to partner with three or four agencies to help not only Richland Northeast High School but other surrounding communities as well,” Richland Northeast H.S. Principal Mark Sims said.

Saleemah Graham-Fleming’s daughter Sanaa was killed in April of 2021, she says everyone needs to be invested in making a change before things will actually get better.

“All hands on deck will have to be involved in order to see anything solved in this issue,” said Graham-Fleming.

BE SMART says the best way to keep guns out of the hands of children is to store guns locked, unloaded, and away from ammunition because they say when a child handles a gun a bad decision can quickly become a fatal one.

“We’re just encouraging everyone to secure their firearms, don’t leave them in your cars overnight, don’t leave them where your children and teens can access them and we really are just trying to encourage responsible gun owners to do the right thing,” Angela Vandelay said,

