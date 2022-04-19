Rice Creek Elementary School student competes for a national gospel recording artist award

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Alana Inez Wilson is competing for a national gospel recording artist award for another year in a row.

She has been nominated for a Stellar Gospel Music Award and is in the finals for Youth Project of the Year.

“I had so much fun last year and met so many artists who I look up to and admire. I’m really excited to have this opportunity again,” said Alana.

Alana, who uses the stage name of Alana Inez is a fifth grader at Rice Creek Elementary.

“We need the entire Richland Two family and community to use their cell phones, tablets, desktop computers, whatever you have, and vote for Alana,” said Laura Johnson. “Alana made her debut at the Stellar Awards last year with her album, Child of the King. We are so thankful for all of the support she continues to receive as her musical career grows.”

Voting ends on Monday, April 25 and the awards ceremony will be held July 15-16 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The link for voting is here and you can listen to Alana’s music here.

