Panthers terminating agreement with city of Rock Hill for new facility

The announcement came Tuesday, April 19, after nearly two years since renderings of the $800 million facility were released.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - The partnership between the city of Rock Hill and GT Real Estate, the agency behind the new Carolina Panthers headquarters and practice facility, has dissolved, according to a GTRE spokesperson.

The announcement came Tuesday, April 19, nearly two years since renderings of the $800 million facility were released.

The full statement from GTRE is below:

“On February 26, 2021, the City of Rock Hill became delinquent on their obligation to fund the public infrastructure. Despite our persistent efforts throughout 2021, the City of Rock Hill failed to issue the bonds or provide the funding for the public infrastructure for the project.

On March 18, 2022, GTRE issued a default notice and the City did not cure its default within the prescribed 30-day cure period. It is unfortunate that some recently decided to conduct a misguided, destructive public relations campaign to obscure their failures.

We have sent notices to the City to formally terminate the previous agreements. Accordingly, we are prepared to sit down with the City and other interested parties to discuss the significant challenges ahead.”

Panthers owner David Tepper announced March 7 he would halt the project due to financing issues with Rock Hill. WBTV learned the city failed to issue its bond, which was due at the end of February and the extended date from the original 2019 deal.

A new financial deal came on March 21 after York County Council passed a resolution introducing a new, tax-free plan.

Rock Hill supported the plan with its own resolution.

