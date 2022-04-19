SkyView
Orangeburg hospital offering 50% discount on health care bills

FILE PHOTO of Regional Medical Center-Orangeburg. (Source: Facebook)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg is offering a 50% discount to people with open account balances on health care bills.

The discount is being offered to patients and employees with open account balances on health care bills with RMC or any RMC physician office practices, according to a tweet from RMC.

Officials say the offer is only valid for accounts paid in full at the 50% off rate and only for a limited time.

For more information, call 803-809-3883 or 1-800-905-7561.

If your account is already in a bad debt status, call Amcol Systems Inc. at 1-800-962-7561.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

