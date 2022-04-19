SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

It’ll take longer for first-class packages to be delivered

The postal service says the additional days will allow them to have more time to deliver long...
The postal service says the additional days will allow them to have more time to deliver long distance and to increase the efficiency of their network.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It may take the post office a little longer to deliver your small packages.

The United States Postal Service announced Monday it is updating its first-class delivery standards, but the service is not getting faster.

Instead, the USPS will add one to two days on the delivery of nearly a third of its first class small packages.

The postal service says the additional days will allow them to have more time to deliver long distance and to increase the efficiency of their network.

They even say about 4% of customers may see their packages get delivered a day earlier.

The postal service also plans to change its priority mail delivery, but this time it is dropping the additional day it added in 2020.

The slightly faster service will only be for mail delivered over its ground network.

The new changes take effect May 1.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting in the Riverside Apartments left one person dead and two injured Wednesday.
Riverside Apartment shooting leaves one teenager dead, two injured
West Columbia Fire
Victim in deadly fire identified by coroner, SLED & West Columbia PD investigating
Jeremy Gerome Junious
Gunfire in West Columbia injures child
Jewayne Price (Left) and Marquise Robinson (Right) were denied bond.
FACT CHECK: Criminal history of Columbiana Centre shooting suspects
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
Court halts South Carolina plan for firing squad execution

Latest News

In a meeting with military leaders on Wednesday, President Joe Biden is flanked by, to his...
Biden set to announce new military assistance for Ukraine
President Joe Biden spoke Wednesday of the Ukrainians' efforts against the Russian invasion.
Biden praises 'tough and proud' Ukrainians
The U.S. wants to try Assange on 17 charges of espionage and one charge of computer misuse...
Wikileaks' Julian Assange a step closer to US extradition
A study by the Government Accountability Office revealed flaws in the management of...
Feds: Thousands may have student debt that should be erased
With the war in Ukraine approaching eight weeks, more than 5 million people have fled the...
Putin tries to claim Mariupol win but won’t storm holdout