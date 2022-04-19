Got Recyclables? Drop them off at Richland Recycles Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County residents can drop off their recyclables at the Richland Recycles Day at the Fairgrounds.

The event is happening on May 14 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the SC State Fairgrounds (1200 Rosewood Drive, Columbia 29201). You must be a Richland County resident (ID required).

The following materials will be accepted:

Electronics (ex. computers, printers, televisions, telephones)

Scrap metal (ex. appliances bicycles, metal chairs, metal shelving, lawn mowers with no gasoline or oil)

Tires (ex. car, light truck, motorcycle)

Household hazardous waste (ex. paints, stains, sealers, solvents, household cleaners, household chemicals, pool chemicals, herbicides, pesticides, acids, bases, mercury, fire extinguishers, propane tanks)

Paper to shred (limit five boxes or bags per household

For more information, call 803-576-2440 or visit richlandcountysc.gov.

