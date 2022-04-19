SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Got Recyclables? Drop them off at Richland Recycles Day

Trash generic
Trash generic(WILX)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County residents can drop off their recyclables at the Richland Recycles Day at the Fairgrounds.

The event is happening on May 14 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the SC State Fairgrounds (1200 Rosewood Drive, Columbia 29201). You must be a Richland County resident (ID required).

The following materials will be accepted:

  • Electronics (ex. computers, printers, televisions, telephones)
  • Scrap metal (ex. appliances bicycles, metal chairs, metal shelving, lawn mowers with no gasoline or oil)
  • Tires (ex. car, light truck, motorcycle)
  • Household hazardous waste (ex. paints, stains, sealers, solvents, household cleaners, household chemicals, pool chemicals, herbicides, pesticides, acids, bases, mercury, fire extinguishers, propane tanks)
  • Paper to shred (limit five boxes or bags per household

For more information, call 803-576-2440 or visit richlandcountysc.gov.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

A shooting in the Riverside Apartments left one person dead and two injured Wednesday.
Riverside Apartment shooting leaves one teenager dead, two injured
West Columbia Fire
Victim in deadly fire identified by coroner, SLED & West Columbia PD investigating
Jeremy Gerome Junious
Gunfire in West Columbia injures child
Jewayne Price (Left) and Marquise Robinson (Right) were denied bond.
FACT CHECK: Criminal history of Columbiana Centre shooting suspects
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
Court halts South Carolina plan for firing squad execution

Latest News

WIS
First Alert Forecast: Temps are warming up this week with mid 80s by this weekend
Brad Sigmon (Left) & Richard Moore (Right)
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston weighs in on recent announcements of executions
A shooting in the Riverside Apartments left one person dead and two injured Wednesday.
Riverside Apartment shooting leaves one teenager dead, two injured
West Columbia Fire
Victim in deadly fire identified by coroner, SLED & West Columbia PD investigating
FILE PHOTO
Richland One schools to begin using metal detectors