Got Recyclables? Drop them off at Richland Recycles Day
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County residents can drop off their recyclables at the Richland Recycles Day at the Fairgrounds.
The event is happening on May 14 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the SC State Fairgrounds (1200 Rosewood Drive, Columbia 29201). You must be a Richland County resident (ID required).
The following materials will be accepted:
- Electronics (ex. computers, printers, televisions, telephones)
- Scrap metal (ex. appliances bicycles, metal chairs, metal shelving, lawn mowers with no gasoline or oil)
- Tires (ex. car, light truck, motorcycle)
- Household hazardous waste (ex. paints, stains, sealers, solvents, household cleaners, household chemicals, pool chemicals, herbicides, pesticides, acids, bases, mercury, fire extinguishers, propane tanks)
- Paper to shred (limit five boxes or bags per household
For more information, call 803-576-2440 or visit richlandcountysc.gov.
Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.