FIRST ALERT: Patchy frost this morning, then a nice gradual warm up for the rest of the week

By Adam Clark
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s going to be cold as you head out the door this morning!

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· We have a first alert for this morning for the threat of patchy frost, especially in our northern and western counties.

· Frost Advisory is in effect for parts of the Midlands until 9 a.m. Protect your pets, plants and your elderly neighbors.

· Highs will climb into the low 70s this afternoon and into the upper 70s by Thursday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Thursday.

· Even warmer weather is in store for your Friday. High temperatures will rise into the low 80s.

· Warming up this weekend into the mid 80s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

· Upper 80s are possible for Monday afternoon with sunny skies.

· A few showers are expected late Tuesday (20%).

First Alert Weather Story:

This morning is a First Alert for patchy frost possible. High pressure sits over the Midlands creating clear skies and calmer winds. This allows for colder, denser air to sink to the lower levels of the atmosphere. Temps in our northern and western counties like, Saluda, Newberry, Fairfield, and Kershaw, will see temps around 35-39. This could lead to some patchy frost. The National Weather Service has those counties under a frost advisory until 9am this morning.

Expect only a few thin clouds from time to time today with highs reaching the low 70s.

Thursday is warmer with highs reaching the upper 70s. Expect partly cloudy skies as a bit more moisture rolls in from the south as our high moves east slightly. This increases the southern flow as winds around the high move in a clockwise direction.

Friday and Saturday are in the low to mid 80s with sunny to mostly sunny skies as a ridge of high pressure builds over the eastern seaboard. This will bring in more warm air to the region and the ridge causes sinking air, which brings clear skies.

Monday we warm up even more with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Expect sunny skies. Our next chance of showers comes Tuesday, but it’s only a 20% chance as a cold front nears.

First Alert This Morning: Clear & Cold. Patchy Frost Possible. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Mild. Highs in the low 70s.

Thursday: A Few Clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Earth Day: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny & Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: More Sunshine. Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

