FACT CHECK: Criminal history of Columbiana Centre shooting suspects

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Following Saturday’s shooting at the Columbiana Centre and the bonding of Jewayne Price there have been strong reactions from the South Carolina community.

His lawyer, State Representative Todd Rutherford said Price has no record. On Monday, April 18, 2022 Price was charged with nine counts of Murder/Attempted Murder in addition to his Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol. The other suspects identified by the Columbia Police Department, Marquise Robinson and Amari Sincere-Jamal Smith are also facing similar charges.

WHAT OFFICIALS HAVE SAID

Sheriff Leon Lott issued a statement about community inquiries into Price’s criminal history:

“RCSD has received several inquiries asking for confirmation if the same Jewayne M. Price who was arrested by investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department in 2018 is the same man who has been charged by Columbia Police in connection with Saturday’s shooting at Columbiana Centre.

In June of 2018, RCSD charged Price, who was 18 at the time, with accessory before the fact in connection with the murder of 17-year-old Amon Rice.

Sheriff Leon Lott has spoken publicly about his concerns with what he calls a “catch and release” system. “We catch people, they serve a little bit of time, they get out and they get right back doing what they normally do and that’s commit crimes,” he said at a recent press conference. “The criminal justice system needs to do better.”

City Councilwoman Dr. Aditi Bussells issued her own statement after the bonding.

WHAT THE SOLICITOR SAID ON PRICE’S HISTORY

After checking with the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office about previous charges against Mr. Price, WIS has learned that Mr. Price and several other people were charged with Accessory Before the Fact in relation to the death of Amon Rice in May of 2018.

In August of 2018, his case was presented to the Grand Jury which is required in South Carolina before a case can proceed to trial. If at least 12 of the 18 jurors on a Grand Jury believe probable cause exists, then the Grand Jury will true bill the indictment.

If jurors do not believe probable cause exists, the Grand Jury will no bill the indictment. In this case, the Grand Jury no billed the charge of Accessory Before the Fact against Mr. Price. Once that occurred, the State could no longer prosecute Mr. Price for the charge so the case against him was dismissed.

ROBINSON’S HISTORY

Marquise Robinson (Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

Our team also asked about Robinson’s history. He was arrested in November of 2020 for Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol and Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle. He applied to and was accepted into a Pre-Trial Intervention Program. Pre-Trial Intervention (PTI) is a diversionary program that provides rehabilitative services to first time offenders.

They are required to perform community service, make restitution to any victims, participate in individual and group counseling, and receive vocational and educational services. He successfully completed the program in July of 2021, and per state law, his charges were dismissed and will be expunged from his record by SLED.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE OF THE AMON RICE CASE

Shooting of Lower Richland student-athlete leads to eight additional arrests

‘My baby fought for two days’: Midlands mother speaks after shooting death of son

