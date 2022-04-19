SkyView
Deputies arrest Columbia man after finding narcotics in apartment

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(WDAM)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man was arrested Saturday after narcotics agents were arresting another man on an unrelated charge.

Brandon Xavier White, 25, is charged with trafficking crack cocaine, trafficking meth, trafficking heroin, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon says patrol deputies were originally at an apartment on Bush River Road looking for Yul Gist who was wanted on a charge of failing to return rental property.

According to Sheriff Koon, drugs were seen in plain sight in the apartment.

Deputies then requested the assistance of narcotics agents, who secured a search warrant for the apartment.

Koon says White took ownership of the drugs and weapons inside after agents found 35 grams of crack cocaine, 21 grams of meth, 11 grams of heroin, an ounce of marijuana, two guns, and $601 dollars in cash.

Deputies arrested White and transported him to the Lexington County Detention Center. Gist was arrested at the same time on the property crime charge.

