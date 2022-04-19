SkyView
Aiken police seize drugs in deadly narcotics case

Johnny Hinson and Allison Riggs were arrested in a narcotics investigation in Aiken.
Johnny Hinson and Allison Riggs were arrested in a narcotics investigation in Aiken.(Aiken Department of Public Safety)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three overdoses in Aiken launched a narcotics investigation that seized drugs Monday.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety executed a search warrant in the 700 block of Collins Avenue on April 18, 2022. Investigators said twenty five grams of methamphetamines, eight grams of fentanyl, a semi-automatic pistol, electronic scales, and other drug paraphernalia.

The investigation was assisted by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and the ATF RAGE Task Force.

Police said the investigation started in Jan. of 2022 after three overdoses happened between June through December of 2021. One overdose ended in death. Two people were arrested in Monday’s search.

Allison Riggs was arrested and charged with Operating a Stash House. Johnny Hinson was arrested and charged with:

  • Trafficking in Methamphetamines more than ten grams
  • Possession with intent to Distribute Methamphetamines within one half mile of a school
  • Possession of Fentanyl
  • Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime

