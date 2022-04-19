Aiken police seize drugs in deadly narcotics case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three overdoses in Aiken launched a narcotics investigation that seized drugs Monday.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety executed a search warrant in the 700 block of Collins Avenue on April 18, 2022. Investigators said twenty five grams of methamphetamines, eight grams of fentanyl, a semi-automatic pistol, electronic scales, and other drug paraphernalia.

The investigation was assisted by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and the ATF RAGE Task Force.

Police said the investigation started in Jan. of 2022 after three overdoses happened between June through December of 2021. One overdose ended in death. Two people were arrested in Monday’s search.

Allison Riggs was arrested and charged with Operating a Stash House. Johnny Hinson was arrested and charged with:

Trafficking in Methamphetamines more than ten grams

Possession with intent to Distribute Methamphetamines within one half mile of a school

Possession of Fentanyl

Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.